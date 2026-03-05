Russia to support development of CAR through mutually beneficial projects — minister

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to support the development of the Central African Republic (CAR), but it will be done not at its expense, but through the mechanism of joint mutually beneficial projects, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"Our country has the experience in supporting the development. We now rethink a lot of our experience, offering, but not at the expense of our budgets, projects generating added value, taxes and, in fact, using them to pay for services provided by Russian companies," he told reporters.

"This development should not [be] at the expense of the Russian Federation, but through projects, with both African countries and the Russian Federation benefiting," the minister added.