Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues total $5.54 bln in February

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget reached 432.3 bln rubles ($5.54 bln) in February, according to materials published on the website of the Russian Finance Ministry. In January, the figure stood at 393.3 bln rubles ($5.04 bln).

At the same time, in February the Russian federal budget fell short of receiving 153.2 bln rubles ($1.96 bln) in additional oil and gas revenues.

At the same time, Russian oil companies paid 18.8 bln rubles ($241.0 mln) into the federal budget under the fuel damper mechanism in February 2026, according to the Finance Ministry. In January, oil companies received a payment of 16.9 bln rubles ($216.7 mln).

In February 2025, payments amounted to 148.3 bln rubles ($1.90 bln). By the end of 2025, oil companies received 881.8 bln rubles ($11.31 bln) from the budget under the damper mechanism, while in 2024 the figure stood at 1.815 trillion rubles ($23.27 bln).

The last time oil companies paid into the budget rather than receiving funds from it was in February 2021 — 2.8 bln rubles ($35.9 mln).