Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed gains in its key indices at the start of the main trading session on Thursday, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index rose by 0.2%, reaching 2,815.33 points and 1,139.95 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate rose by 3.6 kopecks compared with the previous trading session’s close and stood at 11.3075 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its growth to 2,812.27 points (+0.09%), while the RTS index stood at 1,138.71 points (+0.09%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate slowed its growth to 11.291 rubles (+1.95 kopecks).