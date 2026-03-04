QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supplies

DOHA, March 4. /TASS/. QatarEnergy has notified its customer about occurrence of force majeure due to halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

"Further to the announcement by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers," the energy company said on X.

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," the company added.