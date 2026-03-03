Russia, Brunei interested in expanding tourism ties — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Tourism remains extremely limited in humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Brunei, and both countries are interested in expanding ties in this area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Second Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam Erywan Yusof.

"A separate topic is tourism — it is extremely limited in our relations," he noted.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that at present there are "literally only isolated cases of individual tourists visiting Brunei."

"We would like to be permanent. We have felt that our Bruneian friends are also interested in expanding tourism to Russia. So here our interests coincide," Lavrov stressed.

He also said that Russia expects Brunei to take part in upcoming annual events in the country, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), and others. "We hope for the participation of our Bruneian friends in the annual forums that will be held in our country — SPIEF, EEF, the Innoprom exhibition, and others," Lavrov noted.

He added that trade turnover between Russia and Brunei surged to a record level in 2025, reaching nearly $900 mln, with the sides agreeing to continue expanding it.

"We also discussed the need to maintain the high growth rates of our trade turnover, which reached a record level last year at nearly $900 mln," Lavrov said.