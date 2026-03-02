Gas price in Europe surpasses $550 as Qatar suspends LNG output

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The price of gas on the exchange in Europe has surpassed $550 per 1,000 cubic meters first since February 2025 as Qatar suspended LNG production due to the US and Israel’s military operation against Iran, according to data from London’s ICE.

The price of April futures contracts at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has jumped to around $559 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 46.085 euro per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of euro to dollar, figures for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

Prices of gas futures contracts in Europe are at their highest levels since February 2025.

State-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy has announced suspension of production of LNG and related products due to Iran’s air strikes.

Earlier, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two Iranian drones had attacked a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed and a facility of Qatar Energy in Ras Laffan.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.