Russia’s gas exports to Europe via TurkStream up by 4.5% in January-February

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 4.5% in January-February, to 3.25 billion cubic meters, according to TASS estimates based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Gas supplies via TurkStream to European countries increased by 4.5% in January-February, to 3.25 billion cubic meters. In February, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route decreased by 12% compared to January and by 2% compared to February 2025, to 1.52 billion cubic meters.

In February, the average daily capacity of the TurkStream pipeline in the European direction (54.4 million cubic meters) was 2% lower than in February 2025 and 2.5% lower than in January. Therefore, the pipeline was used by 96% last month.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe. It is the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the end of gas transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near the city of Anapa.

Earlier, TASS reported citing ENTSOG data, that supplies via the TurkStream pipeline to Europe in 2025 increased by 8.3% to a record 18.1 billion cubic meters.

Russia also slightly increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by the end of 2025, to 21.2 billion cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and Turkish Stream.