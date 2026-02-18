Russia, Iran to launch joint renewable energy projects with capacity of at least 100 MW

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will soon begin implementing joint projects in the area of renewable energy sources (RES), including turnkey construction of solar power plants with a capacity of at least 100 MW, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We are actively working with the Iranian side on renewable energy sources, primarily solar panels. Our company is collaborating with Iran in this area. I believe we will begin implementing joint projects in the near future," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The minister clarified the parameters of the cooperation under discussion. "The parties are currently discussing the prospect of Russian companies participating in solar and wind power plant construction projects in Iran. This refers to the construction of turnkey solar power plants in Iran with a total installed capacity of at least 100 MW, as well as the participation of Russian investment in the implementation of joint wind power plant projects, including on the basis of long-term contracts," he said.

Russia has significant expertise in this area and is willing to share it, Tsivilyov noted. "Russia is interested in expanding cooperation in the renewable energy sector. Russian companies have accumulated extensive practical experience and possess the necessary expertise to implement large-scale renewable energy projects," he said, adding that the development of green generation is one of the priorities within the framework of broader cooperation in the Caspian region.