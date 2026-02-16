Russia, Tajikistan to establish JV to supply agriculture products to Russian retail chains

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan are working to establish a joint venture (JV) that will begin supplying a wide range of agricultural products to Russian retail chains in 2026, the Russian Economic Development Ministry reported.

The ministry continues to implement the agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Republic of Tajikistan in October 2025, according to the report. "One of the first tangible results of this joint work <...> was a significant increase in the import of Tajik grapes. The volume of deliveries grew by more than 25% in 2025," the ministry said.

Test purchases of products by popular retail chains took place at the end of the year, the ministry added. Major Russian retailers and traders joined the supply process. All commercial transactions are carried out through the authorized operator on the Tajik side, the State Unitary Enterprise Tajagropromexport.

"Moreover, to reach a new level of cooperation work is underway to establish a joint venture that will begin supplying a wide range of agricultural products to Russian retail chains in 2026," the report said.

According to Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, the Russian side is ready to further deepen cooperation. "Work to increase Russian imports will continue, and the focus now extends beyond grapes to a broader range of other agricultural products, including vegetables, dried fruits, and fish," he was quoted as saying by the ministry’s press service.