Annual inflation in Russia rising to 6% in January — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 5.59% in December 2025 to 6% in January 2026, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation in January 2026 totaled 1.62% amid the increase of the base VAT rate (from 20% to 22%) from January 1, 2026. In the food sector, the price change was 1.95%, and 1% for foods except fruits and vegetables. Butter, sugar and poultry prices declined at the same time," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, the price dynamics was 0.61%. In the services sector, prices changed by 2.33%. Annual inflation was registered at the level of 6% against 5.59% last December," the ministry added.