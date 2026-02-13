Number of foreign tourists visiting Arctic 23.3% up in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting the Arctic and the Russian North grew by 23.3% in 2025, the Center for Strategic Research reported referring to the national statistics agency, Rosstat.

"The Arctic and the Russian North are becoming more and more attractive for foreign travelers. Their number grew by 23.3% last year, outpacing the national average (+14.9%). Every 50th foreign tourist visiting Russia travels to the Arctic and the Russian North. A record increase in the interest of foreigners was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region - plus 134% year-on-year. The Murmansk Region welcomed 54.5% more foreign visitors, and the Arkhangelsk Region - 44.6% more year-on-year," the report reads.

Last year, the number of tourists visiting Chukotka grew by 59.7%, as well as the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Murmansk Region. A decrease in the number of tourists was recorded in 2025 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region - minus 28%, and in the Arkhangelsk region - minus 8.5%. The average duration of trips to the Arctic in 2025 made 2.9 nights. In Komi, tourists stayed the longest, average 3.6 nights.

In 2025, 2.7 million trips were made to the Arctic zone and the Russian North - 3% of all tourist trips in Russia. According to the Center for Strategic Research, expert estimates, based on preliminary data from Rosstat, say the number of tourists decreased slightly in 2025, but they expect that by April, after final data are summarized, the number will be reported as similar or even higher year-on-year.

Earlier, press service of the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic forecasted the number of visitors to the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in 2025 would make about 1.5 million people.