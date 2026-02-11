Zaporozhye plant's power line damage assessment to show if ceasefire is necessary

MELITOPOL, February 11. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) backup external power line damage assessment will show if its repairs are possible under current conditions or whether it would be necessary to introduce an agreed temporary ceasefire around the nuclear facility, Yevgenia Yashina, the ZNPP communications director, told TASS.

"The full list of necessary works, their complexity, and duration will be determined based on the damage assessment results. This assessment will make it possible to make an informed decision: whether a specially agreed-upon ceasefire (‘silence’) is required to safely carry out the work, or whether restoration can be carried out under the current conditions," Yashina said.

Assessing the extent of damage to the ZNPP backup external power line is currently impossible due to the threat of further attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Yashina added.

"The specific timeframe and scope of restoration work will be known only after a detailed survey of the damage, which will be conducted as soon as the situation allows. In the current situation, such an assessment is not yet possible due to the risk of further attacks," Yashina said.

The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage external power line of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was shut down as a result of a shelling attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the industrial zone of Energodar on February 10. Previously, a temporary ceasefire was introduced around the plant to restore the high-voltage lines, upon agreement between Russia and Ukraine through the mediation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).