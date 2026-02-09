Tourist flow from BRICS countries to Moscow is rising — mayor

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. An increase in tourist arrivals from BRICS countries has been recorded in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The city hosted a number of BRICS forums. Partly as a result, we have seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals from BRICS countries," Sobyanin said.

According to him, preliminary estimates indicate that about 26 mln tourists visited Moscow in 2025. "A significant share came from Arab countries, from China, India, and other countries," the mayor emphasized.

Sobyanin noted that the capital’s creative industries attract tourists, who in turn contribute to the city’s economy. He added that Moscow draws visitors for many reasons, including urban improvement projects, major events, information technologies, and services.

In December of last year, Forbes reported that Moscow had managed to elevate its tourism sector to a new level despite numerous sanctions, making the Russian capital one of the world’s leading cities in tourism development.

Sobyanin also added that the volume of investments in Moscow’s economy has increased by more than 60% over the past six years.

"There were, of course, difficult years – the early 2020s – but those were the COVID years. Otherwise, the trend has generally been positive. <…> In line with your instructions, we are supporting the development of high-tech production and industry. And we are fulfilling our task of ensuring the technological independence of the economy. Investments have grown by 60%. It is precisely these investments that provide the foundation for future development, a solid groundwork," he said.

According to Sobyanin, by the end of 2025 growth was recorded across all key indicators of socio-economic development, confirming the high level of resilience of the capital’s economy. The positive momentum was driven by accelerated infrastructure development, investment stimulation, the creation of new employment centers, and the formation of a high-quality urban environment, the mayor explained.