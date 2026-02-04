Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $231 mln with settlements on February 3

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on February 3, 2026, in the amount of 17.7 bln rubles ($231 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 17.4 bln rubles ($226 mln) with settlements on February 2.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.