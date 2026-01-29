Global gold demand hits new all-rime high of 5,0002 tons by end of 2025 — report

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Global gold demand hit a new all-time high of 5,002 tons last year, the World Gold Council (WGC) reported.

According to the report, the total value of demand reached $555 billion, which is a 45% increase in comparison with 2024. This significant increase in monetary terms is due to record price dynamics.

During the year, gold prices reached new all-time highs 53 times.

In 2025, retail investors were particularly active. Investments in bars and coins reached a record $154 billion by the end of the year (the highest since 2013), with India and China accounting for more than half of the total. Demand from central banks remained strong in 2025, reaching 863 tons. In the jewelry segment, consumer demand, as expected, declined amid consistent price increases. Nevertheless, in monetary terms, the global jewelry market grew by 18%, reaching a record $172 billion.

Gold recycling increased by 2% in 2025, reaching 1,404 tonnes. This is the highest level since 2012, according to the WGC.