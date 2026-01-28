Russia eyes India as localization center for civilian jets production

HYDERABAD, January 28. /TASS/. Russia views India as a possible center to localize production of Russian civilian airplanes, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov told TASS.

"We eye India as the possible production localization center," the official said.

"India is our long-standing and strategic partner, including in the sphere of aviation. We have accumulated huge experience in deliveries of airplanes there and in localization of production of individual aircraft equipment, including engines. That is why India is the very interesting partner for us from the standpoint of interaction," the deputy minister said.

The Russian side considered it proper to present two new modern passenger jets at the Wings India exhibition, taking into account that India opens up to fifty airports annually and sees the significant growth in domestic transportation, including the regional one, Abramenkov added.