Leonardo booking system functionality to be restored shortly

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Functioning of the Leonardo booking system will be restored in the near time, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"Everything will be recovered shortly," the source said.

Faults are registered in the network infrastructure operations, Rostec corporation told TASS. A crisis response center was established to restore its workability, Rostec added.

Several airlines reported a global failure in the system earlier, which entailed temporary constraints of passengers and luggage registration, and issue and reissue of tickets. Aeroflot airline warned about possible adjustments of the flight schedule.