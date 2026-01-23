Silver price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $99 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a fresh all-time high, having surpassed $99 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

The silver price was up by 7.08% at $99.2 per troy ounce. Later it narrowed gains to 6.53% as it traded at $98.69 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contracts for February 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange was up by 2.47% at $4,956.8 per troy ounce.