Russian government identifies industries for priority support

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has determined industries requiring priority support, including the automotive segment, coal mining and ferrous metallurgy, the Cabinet said after the meeting of the subcommittee on increase of stability of the financial sector and individual branches of the economy headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Industries were determined that require priority support: agricultural machine-building, automotive industry, light industry, publishing business, building materials industry, furniture industry, production of rubber and plastic articles, ferrous metallurgy, electrical equipment production, lumber complex (woodworking and pulp-and-paper industry), coal mining and production of foods and beverages," the Cabinet said.

The condition of each industry will be reviewed at weekly meetings of the governmental commission in the first quarter of this year.