BUDAPEST, January 21. /TASS/. Hungarian residents did not feel January frost owing to supplies of Russian gas used to heat houses, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said before the meeting of the government dedicated to public utilities in the environment of the unusually cold and snowy winter.

"We have not had such cold January for several decades so far. Exactly in such moments we really feel the value of utilities’ payments lowering and what a great achievement is that even in the current crazy world we have access to cheap Russian oil and gas required for the country to function," Orban wrote on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta designated as extremist in Russia).

The Hungarian government repeatedly noted that it cannot do without Russian energy resources, although it continues its course to diversify routes and sources of supplies. Budapest did not support in connection with that the Brussels’ plan stipulating termination of Russian oil and gas purchases by the end of 2027.

Hungary continues receiving the bulk of oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline, while gas is coming over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches to Bulgaria and Serbia. The country received over 8.5 mln metric tons of Russian oil and more than seven billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025, Foreign Minisgter Peter Szijjarto said earlier.