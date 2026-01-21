Ministry considers it premature to draw long-term conclusions from weekly inflation data

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Drawing long-term conclusions based on weekly inflation data is premature due to its volatility, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

"I can say in general that weekly data is quite volatile <…>. This is especially true for the first week of the year, this happens often. Therefore, we need to look at the following weeks, look at the month with a much wider selection of goods and services, and based on this we can express some of our thoughts and take action," he explained when asked whether the ministry sees any risks of failing to achieve the Central Bank’s inflation target of 4% following the publication of weekly data on consumer price growth by Rosstat.

Asked if it is premature to draw far-reaching conclusions, he said: "Exactly."

According to the Economic Development Ministry, inflation for the period from January 1 to 12, 2026, was 1.26%. Annual inflation as of January 12 was recorded at 6.27%.

The Central Bank’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said earlier that the regulator expected that in 2026, after five years of high inflation, it will finally return to the target of 4%.