Russian non-resource, non-energy exports up 10% in 10M 2025 — PM

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia scaled up its non-resource and non-energy exports by almost 10% in January - October 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on development of foreign economic activity.

"We managed to achieve a significant increase in non-resource and non-energy exports as of the end of ten months of the last year, by almost 10%. Largely on account of industrial produce. Machine-building, chemical industry and metallurgy became the main growth driver," the prime minister said.

"In value terms, the volume totaled over ten trillion rubles ($128.7 bln)," Mishustin added.

Since early 2025, the government is working within the framework of the National Project of International Cooperation and Export. In particular, it anticipates that Russian supplies will be part of global transport corridors with destinations in Africa and Latin America, and that Baltic, Azov-Black Sea and Pacific ports will also be connected to them.

"Construction of logistical hubs, port infrastructure and industrial sites is underway. Companies will be able over time to place their production facilities in key points along these routes, expand the number of potential buyers, reduce dependence on transshipment points controlled by unfriendly states, and accordingly to mitigate business risks and expenses," the prime minister added.