Serbian, Hungary to clinch energy cooperation deal — Minister

BELGRADE, January 15. /TASS/. Belgrade and Budapest will conclude an agreement on bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere, including within the framework of joint development of NIS (Naftna Industrija Srbije) company, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said after the meeting with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"We also discussed an intergovernmental agreement between Serbia and Hungary <...> and certain key principles and provisions of this agreement that is important for Hungary from one side, for us from the other side, and which will create preconditions to continue cooperation in the energy sector, so that to be partners in NIS in the future and have the opportunity to reckon on support and cooperation," the minister said.

Conclusion of the agreement may be timed to completion of talks on the future of the stake of Russian shareholders in NIS, in which Hungarian energy holding MOL is participating, Djedovic Handanovic stressed.