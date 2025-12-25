Companies from friendly countries to be engaged in Angara-Yenisei cluster project

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian authorities anticipate engagement of majors from friendly countries in the project on creation of a critical metals processing cluster in the Angara-Yenisei macro region of Siberia, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"Engagement of our Russian majors and non-Russian ones also is envisaged, that is, our foreign partners from friendly countries, for construction of plants, processing facilities, including rare-earth metals, for separation of oxide concentrates for further use, including in additive technologies," Manturov said.

Nine agreements have already been signed, the official noted, including such companies as Norilsk Nickel, Rusal, Rosatom and Rostec.