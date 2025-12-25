Parallel import to be reduced in cosmetics, electronics — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The list of goods authorized for parallel import will be reduced in sectors where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries significantly substituted the ones from unfriendly nations, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS.

"The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade continues its effort to optimize the list of goods authorized for parallel imports. The reduction will cover in the first instance the nomenclatures with achieved significant substitution on account of Russian manufacturers (cosmetics, radio electronic products, light industry) or producers from friendly countries," it said.

The mechanism of parallel import was introduced as a temporary measure. Its further use will depend on the domestic industrial potential and on establishing or restoring official distribution channels, the ministry added.