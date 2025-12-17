Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.15% to 2,778.48 points and 1,101.95 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 2.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.287 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to the negative territory as the MOEX was down by 0.22% at 2,768.1 points (-0.22%), while the RTS was down by 0.22% at 1,097.83 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.6 kopecks at 11.279 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.25% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,778.13 points.