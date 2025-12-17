Platinum price on Nymex surpasses $1,900 first since August 2011

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery has surpassed $1,900 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) for the first time since August 23, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 4:19 a.m. Moscow time (1:19 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 1.4% at $1,901.8 per troy ounce. By 8:25 a.m. Moscow time (5:25 a.m. GMT) the price of platinum had extended gains to 2.41% as it traded at $1,920.7 per troy ounce.

The price of the precious metal has increased by 109.52% year-to-date, and by 16.1% since the beginning of December.