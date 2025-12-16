Russia ranks third in gas imports by the EU in October

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia was at the third place after the United States and Algeria in the total value of natural gas imports by the European Union in October 2025 with the share of 16%, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The Russian share was 14.5% in September of this year. In total, the European Union purchased Russian gas worth 854 mln euro in October 2025.

The United States tops the list with its LNG supplies, having the share of 34.5% (1.85 bln euro). Algeria comes second with the share of 17.6% and supplies to Europe totaling 940 mln euro.

In October 2025, the EU Council approved the phased ban of any Russian gas purchases from January 1, 2028.