Russia-India high-tech military-technical cooperation growing every year — official

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. Russia is pursuing large-scale military-technical cooperation with India in the area of new technologies, with the share of joint production and high-tech solutions growing every year, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev told TASS in the run-up to the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi.

"In the area of military-technical cooperation, Russia is pursuing large-scale collaboration with India in the field of high technology and traditionally offers the latest weapons and military equipment," he said.

Shugayev emphasized that Russia fully supports New Delhi in implementing the "Make in India" and "Self-Sufficient India" initiatives. "Our interaction in the military-technical sphere has long exceeded the scope of the buyer-seller relationship and entered the realm of technological cooperation. The share of joint production and high-tech developments is growing every year," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5.