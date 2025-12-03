Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX Index slipped by 1.03% to 2,639.75 points, while the RTS Index lost 1.03% to 1,073.52 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 8.45 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.044 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 1.2% at 2,635.12 points and 1,071.63 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.9 kopecks at 11.019 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 1.13% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,637.03 points.