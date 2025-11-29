Greece's support for Ukraine is costly — parliament speaker

ATHENS, November 29. /TASS/. Support for Ukraine has resulted in significant economic losses for Greece as the country lost Russian tourists and was forced to suspend trade with Moscow, Speaker of the Greek Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis said at a meeting with Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party (EPP) party and parliamentary group in the European Parliament.

Kaklamanis asked Weber to "use all his influence to ensure that Europe is present at all important events, especially now that discussions on peace in Ukraine have begun." "Greece, as well as the Greek parliament with its overwhelming majority, sided with Ukraine from the very beginning," the speaker was quoted as saying by the press service of the Greek parliament. "This resulted in significant economic losses for Greece. One and a half million Russian tourists who used to come to Greece stopped coming. And our exports to Russia, which were significant, were frozen. And, of course, we, as a disciplined country, implemented the sanctions that Europe imposed on Russia, particularly in the energy sector," he said.

In turn, Weber assured Kaklamanis of the "European Union's unwavering support for Greece and Cyprus," the press service noted. "Greece and Cyprus must feel the European Union's full support. Problems are not just problems, interests are not just interests. These are European interests, and Europe is not acting as a mediator here. Europe provides its full support to Greece and Cyprus," the politician said.