Europe continues record high gas withdrawal from underground storages — Gazprom

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Europe is withdrawing gas from its underground storage facilities (UGS) at record rates for November, reducing their productivity and potentially posing risks to energy supplies in the event of cold weather, Gazprom announced in a statement.

"Europe continues to withdraw gas from underground storage facilities at a record pace. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), November 24, 25, and 26 saw the highest daily gas withdrawals from European UGS facilities ever recorded. Thus, the record withdrawals, which began on November 19, continued with a break only on the weekend, when consumption in Europe is traditionally at its lowest of the week," the statement said.

As of November 26, the volume of active gas in European storage facilities was 78.1 billion cubic meters, which is, Gazprom noted, 10.6 billion cubic meters less compared to November 26, 2024. Technologically, the reduction in storage reserves reduces their productivity. Given that the cold months are still ahead, this could create additional risks for energy supplies to consumers, the Russian holding company stated.