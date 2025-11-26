OPEC+ to discuss mechanism for assessing maximum production capacity at Sunday meeting

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. OPEC+ ministers will focus on discussing a mechanism for assessing maximum oil production capacity at a meeting on November 30, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

A meeting of eight OPEC+ member states, a meeting of the ministerial monitoring committee, and a meeting of all OPEC+ ministers are scheduled for Sunday, November 30.

In May of this year, following the OPEC+ meeting, ministers instructed the OPEC Secretariat to develop a mechanism for assessing maximum oil production capacity in OPEC+ member states, which will be used to determine baseline production levels for the 2027 deal.