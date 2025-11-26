Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX Index lost 0.32% to 2,677.47 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.32% to 1,068.21 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.114 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by half a percent at 2,671.52 points and 1,066.22 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.25 kopecks at 11.082 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.19% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,680.94 points.