Ruble’s share in settlements between Russia, Kyrgyzstan has reached 97% — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The share of the ruble in mutual settlements between Russia and Kyrgyzstan has reached 97%, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Last year bilateral trade grew by 13.6% to a record $4.1 bln. Between January and September of this year, it grew by another 17%," Ushakov said. "I'd like to note that the ruble's share of mutual settlements has reached 97%. This helps protect commercial transactions between foreign companies from the negative impact of external factors," he added.

Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan's main trading partners, accounting for 22.3% of the country's foreign trade, Ushakov noted. "It's well known that our country is one of the largest investors in the Kyrgyz economy. The total volume of accumulated Russian direct capital investment exceeds $1.8 bln, [reaching] almost $2 bln," he said, adding that the number of companies with Russian capital in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 1,700. "It should also be noted that there are approximately 525,000 Kyrgyz migrant workers permanently residing in Russia, working here. And the amount of remittances from Kyrgyz citizens to their homeland in 2024 amounted to $2.8 bln. This is 16% of Kyrgyzstan's GDP," the official said.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan is an important strategic partner and ally of Russia in the Central Asian region, he stressed. "Our relations have traditionally been friendly, developing steadily on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. Our peoples are bound by a shared history, a sense of respect and trust, and we are also bound by our shared existence in the same country, and we sincerely value our relationship," Ushakov said. He also noted that this year Russia and Kyrgyzstan have celebrated the 25th anniversary of the signing of the declaration on eternal friendship, cooperation, and partnership.