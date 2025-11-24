Commodity base for Northern Sea Route require consideration — governor

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route is provided with industrial projects until 2035 and the cargo base for the further period requires consideration, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, serous challenges are in place. Projects implemented at present, the ones structured and where the work and support is in progress, they provide for growth of the cargo traffic by 2035. Then there is a serious risk of the decline in the cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route. There is a need now to proactively determine where and what we will invest to have this cargo traffic" Chibis said.

Projects and fields being developed now and called to provide the Northern Sea Route with the load will be depleted by 2035, and the risk of the decline in transit cargo exists without such traffic, considering expenses for the route and icebreaker use, he added.