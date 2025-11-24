Russia to build four nuclear-powered icebreakers in next five years — minister

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia will build four nuclear-powered icebreakers, six marine terminals, and 42 rescue vessels in the next five years, Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov announced.

"Over the next five years, four more nuclear-powered icebreakers, six marine terminals, 42 rescue vessels, three rescue centers will be built, and seven satellites will be launched," the minister said during a Federation Council roundtable discussion on new geopolitics in the Arctic.

The minister noted that the Russian government has approved a long-term plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route, running until 2035. According to this plan, four nuclear-powered icebreakers and two rescue vessels have already been built. In addition, two hydrographic vessels were upgraded, three weather monitoring and radar satellites were launched. The Utrenny terminal was commissioned, and construction of a marine complex for liquefied natural gas transshipment was completed in Murmansk.

"Our major shippers are addressing the crucial issue of securing an ice-class fleet each in their own way. Certainly, to meet the planned cargo volumes, which, starting in 2030, will exceed 100 million tons, dozens of new, modern gas carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, and other Arc7-class vessels are needed," Chekunkov added.

The Northern Sea Route is the main sea line in the Russian Arctic. The length of this artery totals 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.