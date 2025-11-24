EU to tighten investment rules for company creation to counter China — FT

BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union plans to tighten investment rules for foreign companies establishing themselves in the community to counter China, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported, citing sources.

The revised rules are intended to ensure that Chinese companies do not gain an advantage in the open EU market, being forced to attract local workers and exchange technology, according to the publication. Together with other proposals, such measures, which Brussels will present in December, are aimed at strengthening Europe's weakened industrial base and boosting economic growth.

The wave of Chinese industrial projects in Europe is raising concerns about the community's growing dependence on China's high-tech manufacturing, as well as the possibility that companies from the country will circumvent any further EU tariffs on Chinese goods, the newspaper said.