Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $114 mln with settlements on November 21

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 21, 2025, in the amount of 9 bln rubles ($114.7 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank also sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 9 bln rubles with settlements on November 20, 2025.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.