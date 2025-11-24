Gas prices in Europe fall below $350 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since July 2024

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe fell below $350 per 1,000 cubic meters during exchange trading on Monday for the first time since July 12, 2024, according to data from London’s ICE.

Since the start of the day the overall decline is approximately 3%.

The price of December futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $349 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 29.28 euros per MWh (based on the current euro-to-dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euros per MWh).

Gas prices are falling amid discussions of Washington's peace plan for the Ukrainian settlement.

On Sunday, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on Washington's 28-point peace plan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Geneva talks on settling the Ukraine conflict as the most productive consultations ever held on the issue.

Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev reached consensus on most of the plan.

As Rubio noted, the United States agreed to separate the issues on Ukraine's European integration and NATO membership into a separate negotiating track.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but there are currently no specifics regarding such contacts with the United States. Russian-American talks on Washington's peace plan are not scheduled for this week, and Russia has not yet received the official text of the document, amended following the US-Ukraine consultations in Geneva.