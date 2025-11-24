Launch of transportation from Russia to India, China via Iran scheduled for 2026

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The planned launch date for transportation along the Russia-Iran-India and Russia-Iran-China routes within the North-South International Transport Corridor is set for 2026, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Andrey Tarasenko said.

"There are plans to launch transportation on the Russia-Iran-India and Russia-Iran-China routes, with the implementation planned in 2026," he told reporters.

Back in April 2025, negotiations were held in Tehran between the management of MMTP JSC and the largest state-owned Iranian shipping company IRISL and its Caspian subsidiary, Khazar Sea Shipping Lines (KSSL), Tarasenko said. The parties then agreed to organize container shipping, specifically multimodal container shipping within the North-South International Transport Corridor.

In November of this year, Russia and Iran reached specific agreements on the creation of a joint maritime consortium to develop transportation between Makhachkala and Iranian ports.

"The negotiations also focused on the launch of a regular container line between the port of Makhachkala and Iranian ports. The future consortium will strategically develop trade, transit, and multimodal transportation by coordinating the activities of ports and shipping lines in the Caspian Sea," the official said, adding that the details are currently being worked out, namely the exchange of information about potential consortium participants on both sides and their powers.