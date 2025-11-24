Cargo turnover at Russian seaports to decrease by 1.5-1.7% in 2025

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport forecasts a 1.5-1.7% decline in cargo turnover at the country's seaports by the end of 2025, its head Andrey Tarasenko told reporters.

"[The decline] will be somewhere between minus 1.5% and minus 1.7%. Transshipment volumes are now increasing though they are fluctuating," he said when asked a corresponding question.

The Transport Ministry reported earlier that cargo transshipment at Russian seaports in 2024 amounted to 862 mln tons. Thus, by the end of 2024, cargo turnover at seaports lost 2.5% compared to 2023.