Yamal Arctic business residents to use new tax incentives from coming year

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's business residents, investing in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, will be liable for the income tax at a preferential rate of 15% payable to the region's budget, as well as a zero income tax payable to the federal budget, the regional government reported on its website.

"(Governor) Dmitry Artyukhov said that from 2026, business residents of the Russian Arctic Zone in Yamal, working under investment agreements in the Arctic, will be liable for a single preferential income tax payable to the regional budget at the rate of 15% and a zero income tax payable to the federal budget. The new incentive will remain in effect for five years from the project's first profit under the investment agreement," the government said.

Earlier, incentives were available only for certain projects, while now there will be no requirements regarding types of activities and the new benefits will apply to all investors using the general taxation scheme. The region has registered 168 business residents, implementing more than 180 investment projects with about 3,000 new jobs. The investors are working actively in construction, logistics, transport infrastructures and tourism.

According to the governor, the region plans for the next 10 years large-scale infrastructure transformations. "By 2035, the Salekhard-Labytnangi agglomeration will become a major transport hub and tourist center thanks to the construction of a bridge over the Ob River, the Rai-Iz ski resort, the Ingilor Nature Park, and the airport's upgrade," the government added.