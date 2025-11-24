Forty-two of 113 shipping lines in Russia operated by foreign companies

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. There are 113 shipping lines registered in Russia, 42 of which are operated by foreign companies, head of the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Andrey Tarasenko said.

"A total of 113 shipping lines are registered in Russia. Of these, 42 are operated by foreign companies," he told reporters.

At the request of the Russian government, additional measures are being developed to regulate the activities of foreign container companies in the country, Tarasenko added.