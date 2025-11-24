Russia, China readying 80 joint projects to the tune of $200 billion — envoy

XI’AN /China/, November 24. /TASS/. Russia and China are preparing an estimated $200 billion of joint investment projects, Boris Titov, co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace, and Development, announced.

"Russia and China are getting ready to launch more than 80 joint projects worth some $200 billion. New opportunities for business are expanding," said Titov, who is also the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations for the achievement of sustainable development goals.

According to him, so far in 2005, Chinese entrepreneurs have officially registered 13,000 firms in Russia, or "by far a larger" number than the West has in the Russian market.

The 6th Russia-China Business Forum is running in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, from November 24-25. The event is designed to boost economic ties between the two countries’ small-and medium-sized businesses.