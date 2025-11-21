Burkina Faso's parliament ratifies agreement with Russia on peaceful use of atom — media

HARARE, November 22. /TASS/. The Transitional Legislative Assembly (parliament) of Burkina Faso approved a bill to ratify the June 19, 2025 agreement with Russia on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the Burkina24 news outlet reported.

Rosatom's cooperation with Burkina Faso began in October 2023 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of nuclear energy at the 6th Russian Energy Week Forum. In March 2024, at the Atomexpo-2024 forum, the two countries signed a roadmap for developing their cooperation.

After establishing an international legal framework for cooperation, the two countries plan to work on implementing nuclear power generation projects and non-energy applications of radiation technologies in agriculture and medicine in Burkina Faso.