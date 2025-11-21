Price of Brent oil down below $62 per barrel on ICE first since October 2025 — trade data

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for January 2026 delivery has dropped below $62 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 22, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 1:10 p.m. Moscow time (10:10 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 2.21% at $61.98 per barrel.

By 1:21 p.m. Moscow time (10:21 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 2.24% trading at $61.96 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for January 2026 delivery was down by 2.56% at $57.49 per barrel.