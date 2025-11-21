Bitcoin price down to $82,000 first since April 11, 2025 — Binance data

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has dropped by more than 10% to $82,000 for the first time since April 11, 2025, according to Binance platform data.

As of 10:33 a.m. Moscow time (7:33 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin was down by 8.07% at $84,617 for the first time since April 20, 2025. By 10:34 a.m. Moscow time (7:34 a.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price had extended losses to 10.99% reaching $82,000 first since April 11, 2025.

Later the price of Bitcoin narrowed losses as it traded at $84,029 (9.02%), according to trade data as of 10:53 a.m. Moscow time (7:53 a.m. GMT). Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, was down by 10.59% at $2,719.66.

According to Coinmarketcap, as of November 21, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization lost 8.72% in 24 hours to $2.86 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $1.671 trillion (58.5%), while Ethereum accounted for $326.784 billion (11.2%). On the evening of November 20, the cryptocurrency market valuation fell below $3 trillion for the first time since May 8, 2025.

According to Coinglass data, global crypto exchanges liquidated almost 392,000 traders' positions worth $1.91 bln in the past 24 hours, $969 mln of which occurred in the last hour. Most of the liquidations occurred in Bitcoin ($962.15 mln). Approximately $1.78 bln in liquidations were for long positions, and $129.38 mln for short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past day worth $36.78 mln was submitted on the Hyperliquid crypto exchange for the BTC-USD pair.