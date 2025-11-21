Japan-Russia trade turnover up 2.5% in October to $700 mln

TOKYO, November 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia grew by 2.55% in October 2025 year-on-year to 110.4 bln yen (around $701.9 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Imports from Russia slipped by 2.1% in the reporting period, while exports from Japan to Russia increased by 13.7% year-on-year.

Import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained the main item in October as it accounted for 58.9% of all imports from Russia. Supplies of cars and components, in turn, remained the key source of Japanese exports to Russia, accounting for 70.1% of the total in October.

In October of this year, Japan’s LNG imports from Russia fell by 2.4% year-on-year. That said, Japan, as in previous months, did not buy Russian oil, on which it introduced a price ceiling together with the G7 countries, with the exception of supplies from Sakhalin-2, which are tied to LNG supplies from this project.

In October, Japan boosted imports from Russia of coal by 81.9%, and of non-ferrous metals by 3.9%.

Notable indicators include a 1,617.5% surge in grain shipments from Russia. However, despite this significant percentage increase, grain shipments from Russia remain low in quantitative terms, accounting for only 0.1% of Japan's total imports. At the same time, seafood supplies, which account for 19.7% of all Japanese imports from Russia, grew by 16.5% in the reporting period.

In October 2025, Japan increased passenger car deliveries to Russia by 4.2% compared to the same period last year. However, its exports to Russia of spare parts and components fell by 22.9%, and of motorcycles and personal watercraft by 72.6%.

Japan also increased its shipments of medical products to Russia by 23.5% in the period, accounting for 7.5% of its total exports to Russia. It also boosted deliveries of plastic products to Russia by 119.3%.