Kazakhstan to begin construction of Balkhash NPP with participation of Rosatom in 2029

ASTANA, November 21. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's first-ever nuclear power plant (NPP) Balkhash, with the consortium for its construction headed by Rosatom, could start being built in 2029, Chairman of the country’s Agency for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev told reporters, adding that survey works are currently underway at the site of the future plant.

"Nuclear scientists call it first concrete. This can only be determined after the survey process. Much depends on the project's equipment. So far, it's difficult to say when [the construction] will begin. We're targeting 2029 for the Russian project," he said when asked when the construction would begin.

Satkaliev also spoke about the progress of exploration works in the Almaty region near the village of Ulken. "Rosatom is conducting design and survey works, the work is progressing very successfully as per schedule. About 50 wells have been drilled, soil samples have already been taken, and they are being analyzed," he said.

Astana expects the survey to be completed within 18 months, with the republic's authorities receiving the final configuration of the future station, the official added.